Larijani criticizes EU's weak stance towards US

Speaking at a meeting with the EU's High Representative, Larijani criticized the EU's weak behavior towards the US, saying that Iran is ready to help resolve regional problems.

Maintenance of JCPOA, regional issues, as well as the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking were the most important topics which were discussed during the meeting of Larijani and Borrell.

Borell offered his condolences over the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, announcing EU’s readiness for cooperation with Iran to resolve bilateral and regional issues.

Heading a delegation, EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Borrell arrived in Tehran on Monday to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

