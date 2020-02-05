Russia calls on EU to put away trigger mechanism

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the three European countries of Germany, Britain, and France to put away dispute resolution mechanism, as well as called on these countries to focus on creating conditions for the preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to TAAS.

Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, have formally triggered a dispute settlement mechanism featured in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, a step that could lead to the restoration of UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Bowing to Washington’s pressure, the three remaining European signatories failed to protect Tehran’s business interests under the deal after the US’s withdrawal and started to tow Washington’s sanction line.

Consequently, Iran began in May 2019 to gradually reduce its commitments under the JCPOA to both retaliate for Washington’s departure and prompt the European trio to respect their obligations towards Tehran.

Tehran has, however, reminded that all its retaliatory steps fitted within Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA and that its countermeasures are “reversible upon effective implementation of reciprocal obligations.”

