May 4, 2021, 2:00 PM

Borrell urges on seizing chance to advance US return to JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – The EU Foreign Policy Cheif stressed the need to use the current opportunity to advance towards the return of the US to the JCPOA while referring to an important discussion about Iran at the G7 summit in London.

The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell spoke about an important discussion on Iran and North Korea during the G7 summit.

Referring to the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London, Borrell said in a Tue. tweet, “Glad to be in London for the #G7UK ministerial meeting, which kicked off with an important discussion on Iran & DPRK.”

“As coordinator of the #JCPOA, I highlighted the need to use the current window of opportunity to advance towards the return of the US & full implementation of the deal”, he added.

