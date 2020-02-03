No scope for mediation on Iran-US ‘complex’ face-off: FM spox

“The situation between Iran and the US is complex. The US has problems with the identity of Iran and the nationhood of its people, and we believe that such issues cannot be tackled through mediation,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly presser on Monday.

“We appreciate all the efforts made in this regard, but have to refer them [mediators] to look at the US behavior, which is the root cause of such problems,” the spokesman added.

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, a prominent member of Indian PM Narendra Modi's party, suggested that the world is waiting for New Delhi to step into the row and reduce the tension between the US and Iran.

The Iranian spokesman noted that the US’ policies against Iran go a long way back before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stated its clear stance toward the United States; Washington should drop its blatant animosity against Iran.”

He once again reiterated that Iran does not see any prospect for bilateral talks with the US.

MNA/4842952