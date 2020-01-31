Iran Air to resume flights to Sweden after 3 weeks

Following the removal of the set restriction, the Iranian flag carrier will resume flights to the two cities in Sweden.

The statement came as Sweden stopped using the Iranian airspace after a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ukraine International Airlines was mistakenly shot down outside Tehran on January 8.

On January 13, Iran Air Airline announced that all European fights of this Airline to Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Vienna and Cologne destinations have resumed according to the scheduled program.

On January 23, Dutch flag carrier the KLM announced it is resuming flights through the Iranian and Iraqi airspace following an interim halt that was caused by soaring military tensions in the Middle East.

The KLM statement said the company had restored flight routes through Iran after obtaining adequate information from intelligence, military and political sources in the Netherlands.

It said that the European Union, along with Britain and Germany, has issued fresh notifications known as NOTAM ensuring the commercial airlines that they could again use the airspace above Iran and Iraq.

Following the developments, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami stressed that Iran’s sky is one of the safest in the world.

