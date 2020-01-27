Russia keen on developing ties with Iran: State Duma chairman

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Monday, Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized the continuation of parliamentary talks with Iran, adding that "we discussed various issues at the joint meeting. We have taken close positions within the framework of parliamentary cooperation."

He said the trade and economic issues and the issues of the day were discussed within the framework of the joint commission between the two parliaments of the two countries and "we hope that this trend will continue in the future."

These relations should be further developed and activated in the future so that the two sides will have a better understanding of how to secure each other's interests, the Russian parliamentary official noted.

The two countries' parliaments must provide the necessary legal infrastructure to properly implement the decisions taken at the level of the leaders of the two countries, Volodin stressed.

Volodin also called for the development of relations between the corresponding committees in the parliaments of the two countries, adding that "we face various common challenges and we can effectively overcome these problems through inter-parliamentary cooperation."

Speaking about the continuation of the parliamentary discussions and the corresponding committees of the two parliaments, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation highlighted that this will cause not only parliamentary cooperation but also cooperation between the two countries in other areas, including in the commercial field is accelerating.

"Iran and Russia are two partners that adhere to the principles of equality and non-interference in each other's affairs and do not pursue double standards," Volodin said.

I hope other countries will exemplify this kind of partnership as well, he said.

MNA/IRN83650649