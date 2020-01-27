MP calls for impeachment of Zarif

He made the remarks in today’s open session of the Parliament, adding” Even before the fortieth day of martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Zarif’s remarks regarding negotiating with the US triggered a wave of rage among Iranian”, Mehr News Agency reported.

Pourebrahimi asked the Parliament to put Zarif’s impeachment on the agenda due to his remarks.

Asked by Der Spiegel, a few days ago, whether he rules out the possibility of negotiations with the US following the assassination of Iranian top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Zarif had said that “No, I never rule out the possibility that people will change their approach and recognize the realities. For us, it doesn’t matter who is sitting in the White House. What matters is how they behave. The Trump administration can correct its past, lift the sanctions and come back to the negotiating table. We’re still at the negotiating table. They’re the ones who left. The US. has inflicted great harm on the Iranian people. The day will come when they will have to compensate for that. We have a lot of patience.”

Zarif's remarks have ignited a chorus of criticism among a group of Iranian officials.

FA/ 4836459