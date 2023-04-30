Iran parliament votes out industry minister

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iranian parliament sacked the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin in an impeachment session chaired by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian Parliament on Sunday.

A total of 162 members of parliament voted against Fatemi Amin with 102 members voting in favor of him remaining. Two MPs abstained to vote.

Under the Iranian Constitution, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem it necessary. An impeachment motion can be submitted when it has at least ten signature.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has aslo attended the impeachment session to defend his minister.