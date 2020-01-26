Anti-war protesters rally in Montreal  

Iranian-Canadians held a rally on Saturday in Montreal against military intervention in Iran, according to Global News.

Holding placards and chanting “We are against war”, the demonstrators condemned US military intervention in Iran.

Protests like these have been held all over Canada since a US airstrike assassinated Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani; something demonstrators say was illegal.

“The main message here is that we are against war,” said one of the organizers of the rally.

“We don’t want war. We don’t want an American intervention in Iran,” said a protester in the rally.

Some insist the Canadian government has an important role to play in this situation, the report added.

MNA/IRN 83648567