14 January 2020 - 15:48

10th MIDEX kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The 10th International Exhibition of Architecture, Modern House and Interior Designs (MIDEX) kicked off on Tuesday in Tehran international permanent fairground.

212 domestic and 8 foreign companies’ representatives are showcasing their latest products relating to architecture, modern house, and interior designs.

Companies from Germany, South Korea, Italy, Belgium, France, and China along with their Iranian counterparts are attending the 10th edition of the exhibition.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for domestic and foreign companies to showcase their latest products in related fields, including residential interior design, commercial interior design, office interior design, trade show and exhibit design, swimming pool and sauna design, kitchen decoration design and landscape, and garden design.

The exhibition will wrap up on Friday, January 17, open from 9 AM to 5 PM during these 4 days.

