Clay jug from Seljuk period discovered in Zanjan Prov.

“During an unauthorized excavation in one of the residential areas in Abhar, one earthenware jug and some lids were discovered”, head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) of Zanjan Amir Arjmand said on Wednesday.

“After comprehensive analysis, experts discovered that the artifacts date back to Seljuk period (from 1060 to around 1307)”, he said, adding that any unauthorized excavation to find historical objects is prohibited and perpetrators will be prosecuted.

