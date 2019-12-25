Handicrafts in Zanjan prov.

ZANJAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Along with other historical and natural attractions of Zanjan province, handicrafts in this province manifest the skill and idea of artists and craftsmen who have displayed the cultural identity of this land and territory in their crafts. As one of the outstanding handicrafts of this province, coppersmith is an ancient craft in this province which dates back to many years ago. Currently, copper containers are made of copper sheet using hot- and cold hammering method.