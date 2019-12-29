Iran invites regional countries to join Iran, Russia, China joint military drill: Navy cmdr.

Khanzadi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Iran, Russia, and China joint maritime drill, codenamed "Marine Security Belt”.

The various phases of the tactical exercises have been carried out in this maneuver successfully till now, he said.

Iran believes that maritime security is an issue that needs to be worked on collectively by countries with maritime capacity, he added.

Noting a new level of the development of relations and cooperation between the three countries of Iran, Russia, and China at their highest level is being displayed, Khanzadi said holding such military drills which are aimed at providing security in the region indicates that the participant countries have cooperated well in other aspects of politics, economics, and so on.

Referring to close cooperation of these three Asian civilizational powers, Navy Commander noted that they set the bold lines for both the region and the world by showing their cooperation not in a separate movement but in a coalition.

The security of the region will be certainly provided by regional countries, he said, adding that Iran invites all the countries of the region to join this regional convergence and coalition for the next time.

Regional countries and our friends enthusiastically followed the joint military drills, he added, saying that good media coverage came from both inside and outside the country.

The joint drill, which is the first of such cooperation with Iran since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution with two major world naval powers at this scale showed that the efforts, investment, and sanctions for isolating Iran have not only worked but have also led to the convergence and unity of regional powers, he added.

Iran, Russia, and China started a four-day joint maritime drill, codenamed "Marine Security Belt”, which includes tactical exercises such as rescuing frigates under attack, began on Friday in the port city of Chabahar in southeastern Iran and are due to continue in northern parts of the Indian Ocean. The three countries have sent some of their most advanced vessels to take part in the four-day exercises.

