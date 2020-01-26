Syria deserves peace, says Venezuela Pres. Maduro

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro made the remarks on Saturday while receiving the member of the Central Leadership of Al-Baath Arab Socialist Party Mohsen Bilal.

During the meeting, which was held on the sideline of the World Forum Against Imperialism, Maduro, as quoted by SANA, voiced solidarity with the Syrian government and nation in the face of terrorism.

He said that the Syrian people, who have defeated terrorism with their leadership and army, deserve peace.

Meanwhile, Bilal asserted during a speech at the Forum that Syria supports Venezuela and its people in the face of imperialism, noting that Syria is at the forefront of confronting US occupation which seeks to steal its resources and drown it in chaos and darkness.

MNA/SANA