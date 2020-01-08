NATO turned into tool for justifying US measures: Mousavi

Justifying US’ assassination of General Soleimani by NATO chief has been done without taking into account the principles of the international law, said Mousavi in a Wednesday night statement.

“Justifying the measure of the American regime in assassinating General Soleimani means closing eyes to the role of this great commander in the landmark fight against terrorists, removing ISIL, and eliminating the danger of the savage terrorist group from the region and beyond,” he said.

Mousavi expressed regret that NATO has been turned into a tool for justification of measures adopted by the United States and some of its European allies to achieve their vicious aims in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that security will return to the region when terrorist activities of transregional forces, some of which are active under the auspices of NATO, would come to an end and the responsibility of providing the region with security would be handed over to regional countries.”

