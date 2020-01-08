US has duty to intl. law to allow people to visit UN: British PM

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked Boris Johnson, “If we stand by international law as I’m sure the Government does and would want to then surely killing somebody in a foreign territory is an illegal act and should be condemned as such. We believe in international law that should be the solution to the problems in the world.

As I permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, could the Government say what representation has been made to ensure the Iranian officials that want to attend the Security Council in order to bring about a resolution will be allowed to attend?

In the event of the US administration blocking them, what representations will be personally made to President Trump to make sure that the UN can operate in a way that is should, and must, be able to?”

Boris Johnson said he supports allowing Iranian officials into the United Nations Security Council despite Donald Trump wanting to block them.

“I think the Rt. Hon. Gentleman is probably aware that the United States has a duty to international law to allow people to visit the UN and that is indeed a position that the UK supports,” Johnson noted.

Washington has refused to issue a visa for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had applied for a visa a few weeks ago for participation at a UN Security Council meeting slated for January 9.

