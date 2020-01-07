US refuses to issue visa for Zarif to attend UN

American news outlets have confirmed that Washington has refused to issue a visa for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had applied for a visa a few weeks ago for participation at a UN Security Council meeting slated for January 9.

The session was said to focus on the issue of multilateralism and comes on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

US’ refusal to issue visas for participation at UN meetings violates the 1947 UN “headquarters agreement,” which obliges the United States to allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats.

Meanwhile, Zarif took to Twitter to inform about the Tehran Dialogue Forum, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Iranian capital.

“While US displays utter contempt for UN Charter & its catastrophic adventurism encourages extremism and terror, tomorrow we'll host Tehran Dialogue Forum & discuss ways of achieving regional security, incl Hormuz Peace Endeavor #HOPE,” he wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Tehran Dialogue Forum aims at reviewing the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and evaluating regional cooperation plans, including the Iranian-proposed peace initiative dubbed ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE).

President Hassan Rouhani presented the initiative while delivering a speech at his UN General Assembly meeting in September and invited all regional countries to participate in it.

According to Zarif, Tehran’s proposal is aimed at enhancing solidarity, mutual understanding as well as peaceful and friendly relations between countries in the region in order to guarantee the territorial integrity and political independence of regional states.

