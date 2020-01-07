Trump has turned US into a rogue regime: FM Zarif

“@realDonaldTrump threatens Iran with violations of international law— even war crimes such as use of force, “disproportionate response” & bombing cultural sites. Iranian people responded today. Does he still hope to frighten them? Or realize he’s turned the US into a #RogueRegime?” Zarif tweeted on Monday after millions of people paid homage to IRGC Quds Force commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by US terrorists.

The top diplomat, in another tweet, added, “What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory.”

“End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun,” Zarif stressed.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

MNA