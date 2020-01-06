  1. Politics
6 January 2020 - 11:33

Soleimani' assassination should not be left unanswered: Erdogan

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that it would be wrong to leave the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani without response.

"I believe the killing of any commander from the top echelons of any country should not be left without a response," the Turkish President said on CNN Turk on the developments around the Soleimani's assassination, according to TASS.

Erdogan pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran."

"It is crucial now to take control of the crisis which might cause harm to all the parties concerned," the Turkish president added.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Fri. at the direct order of the US President Donald Trump.

