End of US' malign presence in West Asia has begun: Zarif

The US terrorists, under the direct order of Trump, assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Right after the heinous assault, the Pompeo said Iraqis were dancing in the street after the assassination of the Iranian military chief.

Reacting to his words, Zarif posted images of hugely crowded funeral processions of the martyrs in Kazemein and Karbala, writing, “24 hours ago, an arrogant clown— masquerading as a diplomat— claimed people were dancing in the cities of Iraq.”

“Today, hundreds of thousands of our proud Iraqi brothers and sisters offered him their response across their soil,” he added.

He stressed, “End of US malign presence in West Asia has begun.”

MNA