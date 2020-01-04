US to pay heavy price: Rouhani

“Unfortunately, Americans have entered a new path which can be very dangerous,” Rouhani said underscoring the significance of holding talks among regional countries.

He added that Iran has never started a tension in the region, putting the blame on the US' shoulders for sowing regional unrest in recent years.

“Under the present conditions, I expect regional countries to directly condemn the assassination of Lit. Gen. Soleimani by the US,” he said.

“Assassination of the Iranian General was also a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and an insult to the Iraqi nation,” Rouhani added.

The Qatari official, for his turn, expressed gratitude for Iran’s support for Qatar and his country's condolences for the martyrdom of Lit. Gen. Soleimani.

