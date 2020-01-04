Funeral processions of Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis begin in Kazemein

According to Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, thousands of people have gathered in the holy shrines of Shia Imams in Kazemein to hold the mourning ceremony of the martyrs.

The bodies will be transferred to Baghdad afterward for holding mourning ceremonies in the Iraqi capital.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

General Soleimani’s body will be transferred to Iran on Monday to be buried in his hometown, Kerman.

