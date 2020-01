TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – At a funeral procession in the holy Iraqi city of Kazemein for martyred IRGC’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Iraqi people strongly condemned the US terrorist act and vowed to continue the path of resistance.