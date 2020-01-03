Harsh revenge awaiting US, Israeli regime: IRGC

“We remind enemies of the Islamic Ummah, especially terrorist government of America and the fake Zionist regime, that General Soleimani was not one individual but a never-ending school and belief,” IRGC said in a Friday statement.

Enemies will soon experience Soleimani’s meaningful influences across the world, it added.

It highlighted that martyrdom of these soldiers of Islam will “open a new chapter in the path of anti-Zionism resistance and fighting occupying American terrorists in the region.”

IRGC confirmed on Friday that Quds Force commander General Soleimani has been assassinated by US airstrikes on Friday at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has ordered the attack.

All the officials in Iran, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

MNA/ 4815003