Iran not seeking war, but not afraid of one: General Salami

Addressing a conference in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said, “We do not lead the country to war, but we are not afraid of any war.”

Major General Hossein Salami referred to the undeniable decisive position of the Islamic Republic in the region, saying Iran’s power is so great that all countries know regional problems cannot be resolved without the Islamic Republic.

The top commander pointed to the US warmongering against Iran and said, “They have besieged us with economic, industrial, and scientific sanctions to keep us dependent but our nation has resisted with divine guidance.”

“Iran is on the right track and a testimony to our power is that the US blames Iran wherever it faces defeat,” Major General Salami said.

He was referring to the US officials’ recent claims that Iran has encouraged the ongoing protests in Iraq which were staged to deplore the US airstrikes against Popular Mobilization Units (also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi).

Stressing that Iran does not interfere in countries’ internal affairs, the IRGC commander said, “This hatred against the US is pervasive all over the world.”

