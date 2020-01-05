Iran summons German embassy charge d'affaires

Following the untrue, unwise and destructive statements made by some German officials in support of the US terrorist assault in Iraq that led to the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his comrades, the German embassy charge d'affaires, in the absence of an ambassador, was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday to receive a strong note of protest over Germany’s biased positions.

During the meeting, the director of Western Europe Second Division at the Foreign Ministry reiterated the effective and decisive role of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in maintaining stability and security in West Asia, adding “Martyr Gen. Soleimani is respected not only in Iran but across the region and the world as a hero in the fight against terrorism and ISIL.”

“Therefore, such biased and unacceptable positions run counter to the traditional cooperation of the two countries on the one hand and the regional stability and security on the other,” he added.

The German charge d'affaires, in turn, while noting the popularity of General Soleimani in Iran, said he would immediately convey the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s remarks to his respective country.

