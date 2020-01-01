Leader receives nurses on National Nurse Day

The meeting came on the occasion of the National Nurses Day, which falls on the birth anniversary of the messenger of Karbala, Hazrat Zeinab (PBUH). This year’s Nurse Day fell on January 1.

Zeinab bint Ali (PBUH) was the daughter of Hazrat Ali (PBUH), the first Shia Imam, and the granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad. She is celebrated by Muslims as having valiantly and successfully defended the life of the lone surviving adult male member of the Imam Hussein’s family, Imam Zayn al-Abidin (PBUH), after the siege and battle of Karbala.

