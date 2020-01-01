JCPOA stuck in a swamp: Rezaei

He affirmed that endorsing JCPOA has been a national measure but said, “the farther we go, the more we find out about the unknown aspects and consequences, which we did not consider previously.”

“Iran’s fifth step of reducing its JCPOA obligations has prompted a lot of debates domestically and internationally,” he said.

Iranian Establishment is forced to take the fifth step but it is faced with some internal criticism, he added.

He called for experts to negotiate the issue with the officials on the way to reach a desired result.

Iran has stressed since Europeans have not taken any specific measure to fulfill their obligations to Iran nuclear deal, it will take its fifth step in scaling down its commitments to the deal.

On the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran announced it would take steps back from its JCPOA obligations every 60-day unless the other signatories to the deal abide by their commitments under the accord.

Iran has said that it will reverse its nuclear steps as soon as the other signatories return to their commitments.

MNA/ 4813196