Progress of manufacturing “Pars 1” remote sensing satellite ‘satisfactory’

He made the remarks on Sun. in his meeting with the Head of Iran Space Research Center (ISRC) Hossein Samimi and was briefed on the latest situation of Pars 1” satellite.

The deputy minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) seized this opportunity to express his thanks on the round-the-clock and unflinching efforts of specialists and exports of space field for the completion and delivery of “Pars 1” satellite and called on responsible authorities to throw their weights behind expert engineers in materializing objectives of the agency in relevant field.

It is hoped that cooperation and collaboration of Iran Space Agency (ISA) and Iran Space Research Center (ISRC) will lead to the successful launch of satellites in the Orbit, Barari added.

