Tehran to host dialogue forum on Hormuz peace initiative

Tehran Dialogue Forum, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6-7, aims at reviewing the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and evaluating regional cooperation plans, including the Iranian-proposed peace initiative dubbed ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE).

President Hassan Rouhani presented the initiative while delivering a speech at his UN General Assembly meeting in September and invited all regional countries to participate in it.

According to FM Zarif, Tehran’s proposal is aimed at enhancing solidarity, mutual understanding as well as peaceful and friendly relations between countries in the region in order to guarantee the territorial integrity and political independence of regional states.

Tehran Dialogue Forum will be held next week at the Center for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Mousavi, many scholars and politicians from various countries will attend the forum.

The participants will also exchange views about the main principles for new regional arrangements.

FM Zarif will most likely address the forum, according to reports.

