  1. Politics
24 December 2019 - 21:41

Real Admiral Sayyari:

Iran’s army taking several strategic measures to promote authority of Establishment

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that Army Forces are taking several drastic and strategic measures in line with safeguarding and promoting authority of the Islamic Establishment.

He made the remarks in the Parliament on Tue. and pointed to the organizational objectives and structure of Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran took giant stride in the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).”

He once again reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has taken giant measures in line with fulfilling its missions with the aim of safeguarding land, air and maritime borders from possible threats as well as providing national security of the country, Army Forces of the Sayyari emphasized.

