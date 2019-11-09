Iranian Army ready to counter any threat: Rear Admiral Sayyari

In an interview with Mehr, Rear Admiral Sayyari noted that Iran has managed to attain a very desirable and acceptable performance in the field of defensive products and the country has become self-sufficient in the defense industry despite tough sanctions imposed by the global arrogant system in the past 40 years.

“The Army has proudly reached self-sufficiency on the ground, in the skies, and at the sea, and it can independently supply all its necessary equipment,” he added.

Noting that the Iranian armed forces have nipped numerous threats in the bud in the past months, the senior Army chief said, such success is the result of the unity among the nation and the armed forces as well as the policy of resistance under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He further referred to the recent regional developments and the US’ futile efforts to stir up the tensions against Iran as one of the many cases that the enemies have failed in breaking the Iranian nation’s unity.

“As the Americans have confessed, they have spent over 7 trillion dollars in the [Middle East] region. But we can see their position and their achievements so far!”

Rear Admiral Sayyari assured that as long as the nation keeps this spirit of resistance and until the armed forces have their people’s support, nothing could ever pose any threat against Iran’s integrity and security.

MNA/4762496