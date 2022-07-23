Marquetry; ancient art of Iranian people

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Marquetry is termed "Mo’araq" in Persian, which literally means "an object with veins".

In terms of handicrafts, Mo’araq is a form of art in which colorful pieces of wood are cut and arranged next to each other on a wooden or polyester background.

A variety of woods are used to make marquetry, from seventy to eighty species, with a variety of colors, and sometimes camel bone, seashells, copper, brass, silver, gold, and ivory are incorporated to create a very beautiful material.

In Iran, it was believed that marquetry was practiced 90 years ago, however, a wooden comb found recently in "Shahr-e Sukhteh" proves the craft dates back thousands of years. Wood pieces were cut and attached to the handle using tree gum to make the comb’s handle.

One of the many examples of marquetry is the stand for Holy Quran at the Metropolitan Art Museum. This piece dates back to the 15th century and is made from carved wood, latticework, and inlaid veneers.

Nowadays marquetry is practiced in many cities and provinces of the country.