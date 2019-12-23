Iranian defense minister, Yemeni envoy discuss ties in Tehran

During the meeting, Brigadier General Hatami and Dailami conferred on a host of issues, including ways to boost military cooperation between the two countries.

Brigadier General Hatami underlined the need to enhance the ties between the Iranian and Yemeni militaries, saying that Tehran backs a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The Yemeni ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic over Tehran’s stance against the Saudi-led war on the Arabian Peninsula country.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

