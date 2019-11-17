Vigilance of people, officials foiled attempts to create unrest in Lebanon

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Ghassem in Tehran on Sunday.

In the meeting, Shamkhani said that the US and the Zionist regime of Israel seek to create new crises in the region after ISIL terror group was defeated, adding that the recent unrest in Lebanon was an attempt to make up for the enemies’ defeat in creating ISIL.

He also noted that the vigilance of Lebanon’s people and authorities foiled the strategy to create unrest and instability in Lebanon.

He further hailed the Hezbollah Leader Seyed Hassan Nasrallah for his wise stances, adding that the Lebanese Resistance movement plays a significant role in stability and security in the region.

The top Iranian security official went on to refer to the recent martyrdom of one of the commanders of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza and the Israeli discriminate attacks on Gaza as a clear sign of the necessity of pursuing wiping the Zionist regime off the map, noting that only after the Zionist regime is obliterated, security and stability will prevail in the region.

Shamkhani further reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support to the Resistance Front against the threat of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Sheikh Naim Ghassem, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the all the people spearheading the fight against the Zionist regime of Israel, adding “inspired by the Iranian nation’s unique resistance against the US threats and pressures, Lebanon’s Hezbollah will never allow the Zionist regime to achieve its dangerous goals.”

