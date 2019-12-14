Iran hails successful presidential election in Algeria

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described Algeria's presidential election as an important step toward the realization of democracy, development and prosperity in a calm atmosphere.

The Iranian diplomat voiced hope for further expansion of relations between Iran and Algeria during the term of Algeria’s new president.

Algeria’s former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune won the presidential election on Thursday with 58.15 percent of the votes, according to local media.

Tebboune served as housing minister and briefly as premier under the two-decade rule of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned after mass protests in April.

According to Algerian authorities, 40 percent of eligible voters participated in the election.

