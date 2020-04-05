Iran's RIPI to commercialize Micro-CHP products

Based on an agreement signed between RIPI and Aran Energy Systems Company in a ceremony attended by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Saturday, the two sides will manufacture a number of the devices to be used in the public sector in a bid to reduce dependence on the imports of the products.

Jaber Neshati, head of the Energy and Environment Campus of RIPI, said, "According to the contract, 85 units of these devices will be produced in the first year and the number will increase in the coming years."

RIPI, a research, and development arm of the Oil Ministry, has been active in developing industries producing several catalysts that are used in Ilam, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Arak refineries.

The institute’s strategy is focused on creating added value via production and commercialization of technology, with the approach of carrying out research for the development of new technologies and the indigenization of new technologies.

RIPI operates in three sectors of upstream and downstream petroleum industry, as well as energy and environment.

MNA/SHANA