US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Saturday to congratulate him on his reelection.

Pompeo and Raab spoke about plans for a robust US-UK Free Trade Agreement after Brexit and the importance of secure 5G networks.

During the phone conversation, the US Secretary and the UK Foreign Secretary discussed working to address the challenges posed by Iran, Russia, and China.

MNA/PR