Iran’s police confiscate 394 kg of illicit drugs in Tehran

Anti-narcotics Police Chief of Tehran province Colonel Mohammad Bakhshandeh made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces traced the haul of the illicit drugs in a truck, which was destined for Tehran from southern Iran.

Three offenders were also captured during the operation, he added.

According to the police chief, the consignment included 394 kilograms of opium.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

