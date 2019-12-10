Iranian FM advises citizens to postpone traveling to France

"Considering the continuing popular protests in France in the past year besides general strikes in recent days, which were changed into tensions in various French cities, especially Paris, serious advice is directed to Iranian travelers and tourists to postpone their trips to France in order to preserve their security and safety," the statement said.

As Guardian reported, French unions are staging a second round of mass street demonstrations as the country entered its sixth day of a nationwide strike and transport standstill over proposed plans to change the pension system.

The government’s standoff with unions continued as the prime minister, Édouard Philippe, said he would stand firm and announce details of the pension changes on Wednesday, with speculation over possible concessions on the start date in order to diffuse growing tensions on the streets.

The government will be watching Tuesday’s turnout after being caught off-guard by the scale of last week's protests when at least 800,000 people took part in one of the biggest demonstrations of trade union strength in a decade.

