Iran’s Zarif meets with Turkish counterpart in Istanbul

Accompanied by high-ranking delegations, the top diplomats conferred on a host of topics, including bilateral ties and regional issues, especially the developments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process which was held today under the theme of “Peace, Partnership, Prosperity”.

The top diplomats of 14 regional countries have been invited to the event.

The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence-building measures.

