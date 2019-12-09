FM Zarif lands in Istanbul to attend ministerial conference

The Iranian diplomat will take part in the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process which will be held today (Dec. 09) under the theme of “Peace, Partnership, Prosperity”.

The top diplomats of 14 regional countries have been invited to the event.

The conference will be inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani, with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Idrees Zaman, acting minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, acting as co-chairs.

The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence-building measures.

The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process -- a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey launched in 2011 -- has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair, and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.

