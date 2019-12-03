Tehran to host Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission on technology

Following bilateral meetings with the Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication Ahmet Arslan, it was planned to host the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries in the field of ICT next week in Tehran, said Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 25th Bakutel International Exhibition in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Heading a delegation, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Communication will come to Iran to take par at the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries, he added.

Referring to Bakutel International Exhibition, he noted that 14 Iranian companies that are active in various fields ranging from telecommunication equipment production to ICT services and startups have participated in this event.

Iranian ICT minister described the political relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan at a very good level, saying that the economic commission of the two countries is doing well and has increased the level of economic interaction.

Iranian companies, especially those located in the northwest of Iran, can sign good contracts with Azerbaijani companies due to their cultural proximity and language and develop their cooperation, he said.

2019 Caspian Innovation Conference is to be held on Wednesday with the participation of Iranian firms, he added, saying that Iran seeks to expand regional and international ties of Iranian start-ups.

Developing ICT partnerships is one of the important programs of the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, he said.

Heading a delegation from Iranian startups, Azari Jahromi traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan on Tuesday at the official invitation of his Azeri counterpart to attend the 25th Bakutel International Exhibition.

The 25th Bakutel International Exhibition is underway in the presence of 238 companies from 23 countries from December 3-6.

MNA/IRN 83578873