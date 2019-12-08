More than 16,000 candidates register for Parliamentary election: official

Making the remarks in a press conference on Sunday, Jamal Orf put the number of candidates who have completed the registration process at 15,618 individuals.

He added that some of the forms have been completed manually due to overcrowding problems and if they are put into the registration system, the number of total candidates will reach 16,145.

As far as gender is concerned, 88% of the candidates are men and 12% are women, he added.

The registration process began on Dec. 1 and wrapped up after seven days on Dec. 7 across the country. The parliamentary hopefuls will be screened for their qualifications by Iran’s vetting body, the Guardian Council, after filing their certificates of candidacy.

The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms. The election for the 11th Majlis (Parliament) will be held on February 21 across the country.

