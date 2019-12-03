Iran, Azerbaijan discuss joint project in ICT field

The Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, who is in Baku to attend the 25th Bakutel International Exhibition, met and talked with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Iranian ICT minister said that President Aliyev has always praised Iran for its progress in the technological fields and sets a special time for Iranian companies and following-up on their problems. Azerbaijan Republic was willing to reduce its dependence on ICT products imports in cooperation with Iran.

Azari Jahromi said about the Bakutel that Iranian companies had a good presence in the exhibition, adding that Azerbaijan provides a good market for Iranian companies.

He also said that Iranian start-ups have increased their presence in the Azerbaijani market over the past few years, adding that the two sides are looking for implementing a joint project in the field of ICT.

He added that the two sides are getting ready to prepare the final memorandum of understanding between the two countries in order for it to be signed after the Azeri president’s trip to Iran by the two countries’ ICT ministers.

On his meeting with the Turkish counterpart earlier today, the Iranian ICT minister said that "at the meeting, we discussed topics in various fields such as post, international transit, frequency cooperation at shared borders, the presence of Iranian companies in Turkey, especially in the areas of IT and start-ups.

He further noted that within the next ten days, Iran-Turkey ICT joint commission will hold a meeting in Tehran chaired by the deputy ministers, the result of which will be sent in the form of a report to the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission, which will be held early next year.

