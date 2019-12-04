Azeri President hails Iran’s achievements in aerospace

Accompanied by Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi during the visit, Aliyev was briefed about the recent achievements and capabilities of Iranian start-ups participating in the event.

He also visited pavilions of Aerospace Research Institute and two Iranian firms active in this sector.

The Iranian communications minister met with Aliyev on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Iranian ICT minister said that President Aliyev has always praised Iran for its progress in the technological fields and sets a special time for Iranian companies and following-up on their problems. Azerbaijan Republic was willing to reduce its dependence on ICT products imports in cooperation with Iran.

Azari Jahromi said about the Bakutel that Iranian companies had a good presence in the exhibition, adding that Azerbaijan provides a good market for Iranian companies.

He also said that Iranian start-ups have increased their presence in the Azerbaijani market over the past few years, adding that the two sides are looking for implementing a joint project in the field of ICT.

He added that the two sides are getting ready to prepare the final memorandum of understanding between the two countries in order for it to be signed after the Azeri president’s trip to Iran by the two countries’ ICT ministers.

The 25th Bakutel International Exhibition is underway in the presence of 238 companies from 23 countries from December 3-6.

MNA/ 4788864