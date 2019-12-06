  1. Economy
6 December 2019 - 16:20

Iran oil min. satisfied with talks at 177th OPEC meeting

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh expressed satisfaction at the negotiations between OPEC members on Thursday, announcing an extraordinary OPEC meeting would be held within the next 3 to 4 months.

Following a short stay in the 7th OPEC+ meeting, Zanganeh told reporters that the negotiations were good and favorable results were obtained, reported Shana on Friday.

“I think that all the topics will be sorted out between OPEC and non-OPEC in today’s meeting,” he said.

Zanganeh added that OPEC often approached issues in the short-run and there would be an extraordinary OPEC meeting in 3 or 4 months in order to make decisions.

Asked why the OPEC meeting took over 7 hours, Zanganeh blamed mathematics for the meeting taking too long.

He further said that the final decisions made at OPEC+ meeting would be announced by OPEC secretary-general and the president of OPEC conference.

The official also expressed optimism that the production cuts would be increased by half a million barrels per day.

“The OPEC+ meeting will come to an end soon. I think the final decisions will be announced in a few hours,” he said.

