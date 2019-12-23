  1. Politics
Number of tourists visiting Iran up by 30% amid US sanction: VP Jahangiri

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The First Iranian Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri said that the number of tourists visiting Iran has increased by 30% despite US sanctions.

Jahangiri made the announcement on Monday in Bushehr, saying that about 7 million tourists have traveled to Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21- Dec. 21) amid US sanctions, showing a 30 percent increase as compared to the same period last year.

The number of tourists visiting Iran has been growing, he said, adding that the country could have witnessed 10 million tourists in the current year if it was not for some incidents in the past months.

