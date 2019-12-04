  1. Economy
Iran ranks 4th in world for kiwi production

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Iranian deputy agriculture minister informed on Wednesday that by producing 362,000 tons of kiwi, Iran ranks fourth among world countries for harvesting the agricultural product.

Iran harvests kiwi in 12,4000 hectares of land, Mohammad Ali Tahmasebi said.

The country exported 140,000 tons of kiwi last year, which brought Iran revenues worth more than $97 million.

Iran has expedited efforts to reduce dependency on food imports over the past years amid rounds of American sanctions that could have had an impact on food security in the country.

The agriculture sector has experienced a significant growth as official reports suggest there is sufficient production to meet domestic demand while authorities are seeking to find new markets for farming products that are on oversupply.

