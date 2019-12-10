Iranian firms participate at Sulaymaniyah Agriculture, Food Fair

The first edition of Sulaymaniyah International Agriculture & Food Industry Fair kicked off on Tuesday morning in the presence of Governor of Sulaimaniyah, Iranian Consul General Mehdi Shoushtari, the head of Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and some economic activists.

More than 50 Iranian companies in the field of agriculture, animal husbandry, poultry, and food industry have presented their products and capabilities in this exhibition.

Iranian Consul General Mehdi Shoushtari emphasized the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist Iranian companies to increase exports of agricultural and food products to the market of the Kurdistan Region.

The exhibition will wrap up on 13 December.

